Stolen vehicle investigation leads to chase, suspect fleeing across I-75; 1 in custody

Sep. 2—A man is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop and leading Miamisburg police on a short chase onto I-75 before ditching the vehicle and running into the woods near the the highway Thursday morning.

Around 8:37 a.m. a Miamisburg officer found a vehicle reported as stolen on state Route 741, according to police. The officer requested other units and then attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle reportedly fled and drove west before getting onto I-75 north.

The officer ended the chase at that time, but noticed the driver was appearing to have issues with the vehicle and followed him onto the highway, according to police.

The suspect was reportedly driving 30 to 40 miles per hour. He drove through the grass median and then got out of the vehicle and ran onto the southbound lanes and into the woods, according to police.

Shortly after, officers searching for the suspect found him near the Indian Lookout apartments and took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released to police.

He will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail on multiple charges, according to police.