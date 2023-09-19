Stolen vehicle involved in CHP pursuit crashes into Rocklin shopping center, police say

A stolen vehicle crashed into a Rocklin shopping center storefront Monday afternoon following a pursuit involving the California Highway Patrol, police said.

The crash occurred near the See’s Candies and AT&T stores at the Crossings shopping center, along Sierra College Boulevard just south of Interstate 80.

The Rocklin Police Department shared a photo the crash vehicle in social media posts. The photo shows what appeared to be a wrecked silver SUV outside the See’s store.

Police said the CHP was involved in a pursuit that ended when the reportedly stolen vehicle crashed into the retail storefront. Shoppers should expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

It was not immediately clear whether any arrests were made. Police asked people to stay away from the area as authorities worked at the scene.