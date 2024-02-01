Stolen vehicle leads to extensive probe at Kemp Road residence

Jan. 31—AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — The report of a vehicle stolen from Columbus led law enforcement officers to a rural Allen County residence Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the American Township Police Department received a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle which prompted police to respond to a residence at 525 S. Kemp Road. The vehicle in question was recovered at that site.

American Township Police Department then requested the assistance of the Allen County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and investigation led to several other questionable vehicles and items of interest at the property. Due to the scale of the investigation and items of evidentiary value the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles were called in to assist in the case, according to the release.

According to the Allen County Auditor's Office the Kemp Road property is owned by Carl and Linda Morrison.