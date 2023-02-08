Stolen vehicle leads to multiple charges

Feb. 7—On January 28 at 10:45 p.m., Coos County Sheriff's Deputy Hannah Francis was dispatched to 95052 Stevens Lane, Coos Bay, to a report of a stolen vehicle. During the course of an investigation, it was learned, Ryan Langenberg, 29, Coos Bay had stolen the car from the victim's carport without permission. After taking the report, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center entered the vehicle as stolen.

As Deputy Francis left the residence after taking the report, she observed the stolen vehicle driving east bound on Coos Sumner Lane. Deputy Francis conducted a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle on Coos Sumner near Wriston Springs Road.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Lanenberg, and passenger, Dominique M. Stemen, 23, of Coos Bay were both taken into custody. A further investigation revealed a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and identity theft documents in the vehicle.

As a result, both Langenberg and Stemen were transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle, ID Theft, Parole Violation, Possession Stolen Vehicle, ID Theft (x5), PCS Methamphetamine and PCS Cocaine. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.