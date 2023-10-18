Stolen vehicle leads police on wild chase, suspect still at large

DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for a suspect following a wild car chase that ended in Delta.

On Monday afternoon, a Gunnison County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to make contact with a car that was reported to be stolen out of the City of Gunnison earlier that day. According to the GCSO, the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to ram the fully marked GCSO patrol car before speeding westbound on Highway 50.

Delta County Sheriff’s Office Deputies used tire deflating devices near Crawford Colorado and Hotchkiss, but the driver continued through the back roads of Delta with both driver-side tires deflated.

According to police, the suspect tried to ram several Delta and Montrose patrol vehicles during the chase.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The suspect eventually abandoned the stolen car near the Delta/Montrose County line just east of Highway 50 and fled on foot. K9 units were unable to locate the suspect, who remains at large.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that might help solve this case to contact Sergeant Wes Hersberger at 970-641-1113.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.