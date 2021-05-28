Stolen vehicle with missing juvenile hits deputy's cruiser in Harrison Twp.; 1 in custody

May 28—A juvenile reported missing out of Harrison Township was taken into custody after hitting a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy's cruiser with a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

Around 1:05 a.m., a deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle with possible runaway juveniles in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 4855 N. Main St. in Harrison Township.

While the juveniles were talking to the deputy, one got into the driver's seat and put the vehicle in reverse. The vehicle hit the deputy's cruiser, causing minor damage to both vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was taken into custody and a second juvenile fled on foot.

During the investigation the deputy learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harrison Township and that the juvenile was reported as missing.

The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center for receiving stolen property.

Just half an hour earlier, deputies were investigating a pedestrian strike that resulted in a juvenile suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries near the Walgreens.

Deputies responded near the North Main Street and Shoup Mill Road intersection at 12:25 a.m. after a juvenile was hit while crossing the street outside a marked cross walk.

The juvenile was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate both incidents.

We will update this story as more information is available.