Stolen vehicle prompts SWAT call out in Dayton; 6 in custody

Jan. 26—Three adults and there juveniles were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle investigation ended with SWAT responding to an Anna Street home in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. police found a vehicle that was taken during an aggravated robbery in the 300 block of Anna Street, said Dayton police Major Christopher Malson. As officers investigated, they determined the possible suspects were inside a house in the same block.

"As officers approached initially three individuals came out and were taken into custody," Malson said. "Three others stayed inside the house which initiated a SWAT callout."

When SWAT and hostage negotiation team responded crews used a "noise maker" to get three other people to come outside, Malson said. They were taken into custody without incident.

The three people that initiated the SWAT response were the juveniles, he added.

It's not clear if the stolen vehicle investigation is related to a death investigation where a driver was found shot in a vehicle on Ferguson Avenue.

"They're currently investigating that to see if there are any links but I don't know that information at this time," Malson said. He added it also isn't clear if the investigation on Anna Street is related to Lyft robberies that took place Tuesday night.

"That's something our detectives are going to be investigating this morning now that they have individuals to interviews," he said.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as additional information is available.