Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with K9 apprehension near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle came to an end early Wednesday morning after the suspect was taken down by a K9 just south of downtown Nashville.

A News 2 crew was on scene as the the pursuit passed the Metro Nashville Police Department Headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Source: WKRN

According to Metro police, the pursuit began after a man was seen in Hermitage driving in a stolen Chrysler 300.

Authorities told News 2 that the suspect was spotted a few days ago, but officers were unable to take him into custody.

The police pursuit went on for about 20 minutes before the man was eventually taken into custody on Lewis Street.

Officers said they spiked the vehicle three times, and the suspect was apprehended by a K9 officer. The man was bit in the arm and taken to a hospital to be treated.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed. It is unknown what charges he is facing at this time.

No further details were immediately released.

