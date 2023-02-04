Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to crash in Elkhart

Feb. 3—GOSHEN — The driver of a stolen vehicle suffered severe injuries when a pursuit ended in a crash.

According to information from Goshen police, at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Goshen officers learned there was a stolen vehicle at a gas station parking lot in front of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. Goshen and Elkhart County officers arrived at the scene and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, a Kia that had been taken in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

The Kia took off, fleeing on Elkhart Road toward the city of Elkhart with Goshen officers in pursuit, according to the report.

At 11:21 a.m., the Kia was involved in a crash with another vehicle and hit a tree at the intersection of Hively Avenue and Prairie Street in Elkhart, police reported. The male driver of the stolen vehicle was trapped inside the car and was extracted from the vehicle, the report reads.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with severe unknown injuries. There are no injuries to any other persons involved in the two-vehicle crash, police said.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit arrived on scene to assist with the investigation. Police have referred any additional questions to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.