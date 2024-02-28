Stolen vehicle pursuit suspect taken into custody in Los Angeles

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a pursuit suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle Tuesday night.

The suspect, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was leading police in chase in westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway from Central Avenue before transitioning to the northbound 110 Freeway.

Suspect hits speeds of 130 mph during police pursuit in Southern California

At one point, several passengers reportedly bailed out of the vehicle.

The driver continued the pursuit, eventually exiting onto surface streets, stopping and exiting the vehicle at S. Broadway and W. 39th Street where police surrounded him and took him into custody.

Sky5 was overhead.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.