Stolen vehicle recovered in Albert Lea and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
Sep. 13—A vehicle stolen out of Houston County was reportedly recovered parked at 1405 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea at 1:18 p.m. Sunday.

1 held for DWI test refusal, other charges

Deputies arrested and held Ahmed Mohamed Ali, 24, for DWI test refusal, providing a false name to authorities, open container and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. Friday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 680th Avenue in Alden.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 7:11 a.m. Friday on Freeborn County Road 46. The incident had reportedly occurred the day prior.

Vehicle reported on fire

A vehicle was reported on fire at 12:19 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near milepost 9.

Window broken out of vehicle

A window was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 2:32 p.m. Friday at 711 Ulstad Ave.

1 arrested for felony possession of firearm, other charges

Police arrested Rashid Jihad Rahim, 58, for felon in possession of a firearm, open container, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and additional charges after a traffic stop at 7:54 p.m. Friday at East Main Street and Wilson Street.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at 1516 W. Front St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 5:43 p.m. Saturday of theft by fraud of a person's Amazon Prime account.

A stolen credit card was reported used at 7:01 p.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.

A stolen credit card was reported used at least four times at 6:21 p.m. Sunday at 519 Giles Place.

Damage reported

A mailbox and city sign were reported hit and mailboxes damaged at 10:24 p.m. Saturday at 705 Hammer Road.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Alex James Sheldon, 26, for domestic assault at 3:52 p.m. Sunday at 1221 James Ave.

Vape pens reported stolen

Police received a report of a male who stole approximately three to four vape pens at 5:42 p.m. Sunday at 1201 E. Main St.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Ashley Rose Dunkleberger, 24, on an EOD warrant at 12:34 p.m. Friday at 408 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 39, on a local warrant at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at East Fourth Street and St. John Avenue.

Police arrested Jacquelyn Jean Ryks, 31, on a local warrant at 6:28 p.m. Sunday at 2002 E. Main St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 7:41 p.m. Sunday of a male who stole a pair of gloves off of a donation table at 2751 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 9:57 a.m. Monday of a stolen 2006 motor scooter and jump pack. The scooter was later discovered at Country Inn and Suites at 2:51 p.m.

Check forgery reported

Check forgery was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St.

Assault reported on bus

Police received a report at 5:27 p.m. Monday of a child who had reportedly been assaulted by a 16-year-old while on the school bus.

