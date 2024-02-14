Stolen vehicle recovered by CPD

Feb. 14—A vehicle stolen Tuesday, Feb. 13, has been located after being "burned to a crisp," according to Cullman City Police.

CPD public relations officer Sgt. Adam Clark said the white 2022 GMC 2500 was reported stolen from a residence on the East side of the city of Cullman between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Clark said the vehicle was located Wednesday, Feb. 14, in a field along the 3500 block of Golf Course Road and had been burned beyond repair.

Clark said an investigation into the theft is ongoing, but there are currently no leads.