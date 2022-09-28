Stolen vehicle recovered in drunken driving arrest

Sep. 28—Joplin police recovered a stolen vehicle when they arrested a Springfield man Saturday night on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said Buddy A. Taylor, 36, was detained and arrested in the 5000 block of South Main Street on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Stump said the vehicle Taylor was driving, a Jeep Renegade, was reported stolen the following day in Springfield. Police there learned it was in Joplin police custody when they entered it as stolen in a law enforcement database.

Taylor consequently is facing a a felony charge of vehicle tampering in addition to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.