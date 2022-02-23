Stolen vehicle recovered in Joplin traffic stop

Feb. 23—Two people were arrested Friday night when a Joplin police officer who stopped a vehicle for having no brake lights learned the car had been reported stolen.

An officer stopped a Chevrolet Malibu shortly before midnight Friday near the intersection of Fifth Street and Gray Avenue. Capt. William Davis said the officer learned that the car owned by a woman in Rogers, Arkansas, had been reported stolen in Joplin.

The driver, Nicholas G. Sell, 27, of Joplin, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicle tampering. A 38-year-old Joplin woman in Sell's company was arrested on misdemeanor counts of vehicle tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis said the woman also was named in an outstanding warrant issued in Carthage.