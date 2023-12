Stolen vehicle recovered and other reports

Dec. 19—A stolen vehicle was recovered at 7:19 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Plainview Lane and Spark Avenue.

Tools reported missing

Tools were reported missing from a work truck in a shed at 7:58 a.m. Monday at 210 Lakeshore Drive in Freeborn. The caller stated buildings and vehicles were gone through.

1 injured in rollover

A semi driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea at 2:34 p.m. Monday after the semi reportedly rolled over into a ditch near 67233 275th St. in Alden.