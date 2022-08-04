Stolen vehicle recovered in Rochester following high-speed chase; two arrested

Aug. 4—ROCHESTER — A 41-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in connection with a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase the day prior, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The pair, who have no permanent address, were allegedly driving a stolen teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin plates when law enforcement spotted them near the intersection of First Street Southeast and 11th Avenue Southeast.

An officer caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of First Street Northeast and Civic Center Drive, according to Moilanen, who said the pursuit was called off after the vehicle hit speeds close to 70 to 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle was located the next day during a medical call for an unconscious man in a vehicle on the 1000 block of 48th Street Southwest.

Upon arrival, law enforcement noticed the man was asleep and the vehicle was the stolen vehicle involved in the Tuesday pursuit.

The man was arrested and charges related to the incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

The woman was initially released but was arrested shortly after the incident after law enforcement allegedly found stolen tools from a Rochester Lowe's worth around $1,100.

Lowe's showed law enforcement video of the woman stealing the tools, according to Moilanen. Charges related to the theft of those tools of been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.