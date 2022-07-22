Stolen vehicle slams into Ida's Cafe in Canton, tries to steal ATM

Ida's Cafe, a family-owned tavern in Canton for more than 20 years, is temporarily closed after thieves tried to steal an ATM.

CANTON – A nearly 100-year-old tavern was forced to temporarily close Friday after a stolen SUV slammed into the building as thieves tried to steal an ATM.

Angela Gilger, 40, owns Ida's Cafe at 1715 Bryan Avenue SW after buying the pub from her mother.

Gilger's surveillance cameras captured a Chevy Traverse SUV bursting into the building around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

A stolen Chevy Traverse was used to ram the Ida's Cafe building while at three robbers tried to remove an ATM.

At least two men and one woman can be seen exiting the stolen vehicle, and hooking up an ATM inside the tavern to a second vehicle, a truck before trying to pull the machine out of the building.

Gilger says a third vehicle was outside and appeared to have been the lookout car while the others worked to steal the ATM.

Luckily, Gilger said, the truck pulled out of the tavern too quickly and lost the ATM.

The thieves did not come back, Gilger told The Canton Repository.

Stolen SUV plowed into Ida's Cafe just after 4:30 a.m. Friday in Canton's southwest end.

The tavern remained closed Friday afternoon awaiting insurance adjusters to survey the damage.

Ida's Cafe is a members-only business. Gilger and her staff are scouring surveillance video to see if anyone caught on camera had recently been inside.

Canton Police Detectives have the surveillance video and are investigating.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

