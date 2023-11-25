Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after pursuit in downtown L.A.

A stolen vehicle suspect was arrested after a pursuit through downtown Los Angeles on Friday night.

Los Angeles police officers reportedly tried to pull the suspect over after spotting the stolen vehicle but the driver refused to yield, leading officers on a chase.

The pursuit wound through surface streets on a generally slow-speed chase. The suspect drove on the wrong side of the road at times.

A pit maneuver eventually disabled the suspect, spinning his vehicle out near South Figueroa Stree and Figueroa Drive. The male suspect stepped out of the vehicle, laid down on the road and surrendered to officers.

A crowd of onlookers could be seen gathered at the scene as a large police presence was seen blocking the roads.

KTLA’s Gil Leyvas reported from Sky5.

Full video of the pursuit can be seen in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.