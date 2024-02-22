Stolen vehicle suspect rams police in Orange County

A stolen vehicle suspect was arrested after allegedly ramming her car into officers in Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Destiny Sherer, 29, by the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle at around 12:45 p.m. and attempted to pull Sherer over. The suspect did not cooperate and instead rammed into patrol vehicles as she drove away from the scene, police said.

Backup was called and a motor officer was the first to arrive. While following Sherer on surface streets, another vehicle struck the officer, causing him to crash in front of a shopping center near Harbor Boulevard and Nutmeg Place. The officer was left with minor injuries.

Other police units arrived and spotted the stolen vehicle parked at the shopping center. A perimeter was set up as authorities searched for the suspect.

Sherer was eventually located inside a store at the plaza, police said. She was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and driving a stolen vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said the stolen vehicle may be connected to burglaries in a nearby city.

