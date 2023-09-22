Stolen vehicle suspect's pants get stuck while trying to surrender after L.A. chase

he driver of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody after a wild chase on multiple Los Angeles freeways and surface streets Thursday afternoon. LAPD officers were called to assist in the stolen vehicle chase just before 3 p.m. as the driver was in the express lanes of the 110 Freeway. It's unclear where and when the vehicle was stolen, however. By 3:35 p.m., the driver was heading north on the highway in the Exposition Park area. The black Mercedes sedan appeared to have a flag or banner coming from the sunroof, aerial video from Sky5 showed. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on September 21, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/police-chase-fleeing-driver-in-west-l-a-area/

