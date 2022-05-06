Stolen vehicle turns into crash on I-240, police say

A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle, then later crashing on I-240.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) pursued the stolen vehicle.

The suspect wrecked out at I-240 and South Parkway where he was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Charges have not been filed at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

