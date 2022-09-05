Stolen vehicles and other reports

Sep. 5—Police received a report at 11:06 a.m. Friday of a tan 2004 Chevy Silverado that was stolen in front of 334 W. William St. It was last seen around midnight the night prior.

A 2018 Toyota Tundra was reported stolen at 4:51 p.m. Friday at 426 E. Seventh St. The vehicle was stolen sometime in the previous two hours.

Deputies received a report at 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a 2007 GMC Yukon and attached trailer with a scooter on it that were stolen at 308 Independence Ave. S. In Clarks Grove. The vehicle was recovered on Sunday on Minnesota Highway 22 south of Mankato.

1 arrested for DWI

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested James Shepard Marko, 20, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, open container and tamper with an ignition interlock at 8:56 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 1. Authorities received a report of a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and said that the caller had just been shot at.

Juveniles taken to hospital after pursuit, crash

Three juveniles were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash at Washington Avenue and Mill Street in Albert Lea at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The report stated the male driver was taken to the hospital by Albert Lea police, a juvenile female passenger was taken by ambulance and one juvenile male was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

One juvenile was also cited for curfew and fleeing on foot.

Burglaries reported

Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 42, for third-degree burglary at 5:44 a.m. Friday at 1020 St. John Ave.

A burglary was reported at 6:02 a.m. Saturday at 340 W. William St. Some items were taken.

Shoplifter reported

A shoplifter was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Vehicle broken into

Police received a report at 9:28 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was broken into at 828 Stanley Ave. Keys and an ID badge were taken.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:44 p.m. Saturday at 208 W. College St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Travis Joseph Jensen, 22, for misdemeanor domestic assault after a reported domestic incident at 9:18 p.m. Saturday at 1302 Madison Ave.