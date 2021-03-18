Stolen vehicles on the rise citywide
Mar. 18—THOMASVILLE — More and more vehicles are being stolen in the city, and the activity is expected to increase as summer months approach.
Between Jan. 1 and March 16, 15 vehicles were reported stolen. During the same time period in 2020, Thomasville Police Department received three stolen vehicle reports.
Police Maj. Shane Harris looked at entering auto cases to determine if there as a connection between the two offenses.
"There is something significant going on between the two crimes," Harris said.
A thief planning to plunder through a vehicle's contents in search of valuables might take things a step further if a key has been left in the car.
A lot of stolen vehicles could be prevented by the owner, Harris said, adding that many stolen vehicles were taken because they presented an opportunity to a thief.
Windows down, the engine running and the key left in a vehicle make it the perfect target for a thief.
About 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman parked at a West Jackson Street convenience store, left her vehicle running and went inside the business. She looked out and saw a man getting into her 2012 silver Honda Accord.
"She was away for just a minute," Harris said.
Someone who witnessed the activity and the owner chased the fleeing Honda on U.S. 319. An alert was issued on the car in Grady and Leon counties.
The Grady County Sheriff's Office found the car after it had been flipped and wrecked, Harris said. The thief got away.
Harris said the Honda Accord is the most popular vehicle to steal.
"Fifty-nine percent are recovered, but you don't know what condition it will be in," he said.
As warmer weather approaches, people leave their vehicles running so they will stay cool. The majority of vehicles are stolen during summer months, according to Harris.
"We're seeing that already, and it's not even hot," Harris said.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a vehicle is stolen nationwide every six and a half minutes and 156 are stolen daily.
Harris said the crime bureau states that 56 percent of Americans do not worry about their vehicles being stolen.
"We need the assistance of every citizen," he said
He said the following actions will help deter vehicle thefts:
—Always roll up windows.
—Park in a well-lighted area at night.
—Keep valuables out of sight.
—Never leave a vehicle with the engine running.
—Invest in a vehicle theft-protection device.
