Stolen vehicles, watercraft, trailers and other items recovered in Leroy Twp.; investigation ongoing

LEROY TWP. — Multiple stolen vehicles, watercraft and trailers have been recovered from a property in Leroy Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

According to a release, deputies were investigating a larceny in the 900 block of K Drive South Saturday, June 4, when they came upon a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Before deputies could attempt a traffic stop, the driver pulled onto a property and fled on foot. Police determined the vehicle, pulling a trailer loaded with freshly cut walnut logs, was stolen.

Multiple other vehicles, including vehicles with displaced and tampered-with VIN plates, were found on the property, along with stolen watercraft and trailers, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on the property. Inside, police said, they located multiple items they believed to be stolen, along with illegal firearms.

The Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdiction Evidence Team (CAMJET) was activated to help process the large amount of evidence. Deputies are in the process of notifying the owners of the recovered stolen vehicles and are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Southwest Commercial Auto Recovery (SCAR) unit.

A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Stolen vehicles, watercraft and trailers recovered in Leroy Township