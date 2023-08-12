Stolen Virginia ambulance used to ram into multiple cars leading police on chaotic chase into Washington, DC

Virginia police arrested a man who allegedly stole an ambulance and hit at least 10 cars.

Officials say a male driver involved in a multi-car collision on Saturday afternoon stole an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance nearby and used it to flee the scene. The incident happened on I-395 Northbound on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. according to FOX 5.

The stolen ambulance went north on I-395 during the incident.

Virginia State Police pursued the car into Washington, D.C., where it stopped after crashing into another car.

Officials say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

At least 10 cars were hit by the ambulance after it was allegedly stolen, police said.

An investigation into the incident is underway.