Stolen Youngwood catering company van crashed in New Stanton

Jan. 5—A Southwest Greensburg man who state police said stole a van of a Youngwood business, crashed it in New Stanton and then led troopers on a foot chase Wednesday appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to court papers.

Police said when they first looked in the van around 4 a.m. at the Arona Road crash site, no one was inside. Moments later, the engine started and they saw Terry L. Brumley Jr., 33, in the driver's seat.

He ran about 100 yards before troopers apprehended him.

An Arona Road resident told police she was investigating a loud noise outside when she saw the van and a red SUV trying to pull it out of her yard. She yelled and a person inside the van and the SUV fled.

Police found a garage nearby had been broken into and located a black backpack under the porch of a home. Brumley claimed he was looking for a backpack when troopers confronted him inside the van, according to court papers.

Authorities said they seized drug paraphernalia from his pocket. The van, valued at $30,000, belonged to Elegant Tents and Catering, police said. The owner provided troopers with a surveillance image that showed a man wearing the same clothing as Brumley stealing the van at 1:45 a.m., according to court papers.

Brumley is charged with theft, burglary, flight to avoid apprehension and related offenses. He was being held at the Westmoreland County prison on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

