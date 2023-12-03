Stoltenberg calls on allies to continue supporting Ukraine and be prepared for ‘bad news’

Ukraine urgently needs ongoing support from Western allies, as a victory by Russia, the aggressor nation, would have tragic consequences, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said in an interview with German television, DW reported on Dec. 3.

Continued support for Ukraine and its victory are in the interest of NATO, said Stoltenberg.

If the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wins the war, it poses a danger to the alliance, said Stoltenberg. Ukraine’s partners should assist Kyiv not only in “good times,” as war is a dynamic process, and allies must be prepared for “bad news,” he said.

“We must support Ukraine in both good and bad times. The current war is a war of attrition, a battle for efficiency, a battle for logistics,” added the NATO secretary general.

Stoltenberg stated in November that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is challenging, and the alliance and its European partners must increase their support for Ukraine.

A NATO official informed Euractiv on Nov. 30 that Ukraine would likely not be able to completely expel all Russian army forces from its territory by the end of next year.

