Stoltenberg is confident that Poland will find ways to resolve issues with Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that Poland will find ways to resolve contradictions with Ukraine without affecting military support for Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stoltenberg's statement in an interview with Reuters

Details: "I'm expecting and I'm confident that Ukraine and Poland will find a way to address those issues [contradictions – ed.] without that impacting in a negative way the military support to Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General said.

Background:

On 20 September, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw is now focused on rearming its own army and therefore is not supplying military aid to Kyiv.

His words were a reaction to the emotional remark of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the UN General Assembly, where he accused "some in Europe" of preparing a "stage for a Moscow actor".

Soon after, the Polish government stated that Warsaw is currently only carrying out pre-agreed deliveries of ammunition and weapons, including those under contracts with Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Morawiecki's words about the termination of military assistance to Ukraine due to the need for rearmament were taken out of context.

