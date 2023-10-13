Stoltenberg: Hamas attack on Israel will not undermine allied support for Ukraine

Hamas' attack on Israel will not undermine the allies' resolve to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Deutsche Welle on Oct. 13.

Stoltenberg was reacting to President Volodymyr Zelensky's comment earlier this week. The head of state noted that the violence in Israel and Gaza may distract the world's attention from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"NATO countries clearly said that they are worried and appalled by the brutality of the terrorist attack against Israel last weekend," Stoltenberg said in the interview.

"But this will not undermine our ability, our readiness, or our resolve to continue supporting Ukraine," he added, pointing out that NATO allies recently made new announcements on further aid for Kyiv.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said on Oct. 7 that Russia will likely seek to exploit Hamas' attack on Israel to divert Western support and attention away from Ukraine.

Pro-Russian propaganda sources may try to drive a wedge in military support for Ukraine and attempt to demoralize Ukrainian society by claiming Ukraine will lose support from Western allies, the ISW analysts commented.

Read also: Military intelligence: Russia gives Hamas weapons captured in Ukraine to discredit Kyiv

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.