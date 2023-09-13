Stoltenberg to meet Deputy PM Stefanishyna in Brussels tomorrow

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, on Sep. 14 in Brussels, according to NATO’s press service.

Read also: Two years for Ukraine to prepare for EU entry, official says

"The NATO Secretary General will receive the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, at NATO Headquarters," the press service said.

On Sept. 8, Stefanishyna said that Ukraine would be ready to join the EU within the next two years and that NATO membership could arrive even sooner.

Read also: Ukraine seeks to start EU accession talks by end of 2023 — FM Kuleba

"Following Ukraine's victory, NATO will seek a country with one of the strongest armies [on the continent] to serve as a guarantor of security for Europe," Stefanishyna said.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine