Stoltenberg: NATO, Ukraine to launch joint training center in Poland

NATO and Ukraine will create a joint analysis, training, and education center in Poland, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Feb. 15 during a press conference in Brussels, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist.

"Today, we decided to create a new NATO-Ukraine joint analysis, training, and education center in Bydgoszcz, Poland," Stoltenberg said as NATO defense ministers gathered in Belgium's capital.

"It will allow Ukraine to share lessons learned from Russia's war and will create a structure for Ukrainian forces to learn and train alongside their allied counterparts."

The secretary-general did not provide further details regarding the plan, such as the launch date of the center.

NATO countries have provided training support to Ukraine's Armed Forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius last July, allied leadership named better interoperability between Ukraine's army and NATO militaries as one of the key priorities for future cooperation.

