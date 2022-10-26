Stoltenberg: Putin's rhetoric is 'reckless'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear rhetoric is "is dangerous and it is reckless and irresponsible." (Oct. 26)
(Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing for a worst-case scenario in which it needs to double financial aid to Uniper SE, the nation’s biggest gas supplier, to €60 billion.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsUniper’s fin
The Ukrainian government is activating a mechanism for attracting the unemployed to the Army of Restoration of Ukraine for participation in socially useful work, the country’s economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, said on Oct. 25.
TETIANA LOZOVENKO - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 15:29 As part of the exchange of prisoners of war, Ukraine managed to bring home 10 Ukrainian defenders and recover the body of a dead American volunteer.
Asked last week the question of when Mary Jo White’s investigation of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will be completed, our answer was simple: Whenever her client, the NFL, wants it. The question of what the outcome of White’s investigation will be invites a far greater degree of cynicism. Some would say she will conclude whatever [more]
U.S. officials are flatly rejecting as false repeated Russian claims being made to senior western officials that Ukraine is preparing to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" in Ukraine, saying at the same time they are not seeing any indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons. In this weekend's phone calls to top officials at the Pentagon, Russian military leaders indicated that the alleged Ukrainian use of a dirty bomb would be a justification for an escalation in the conflict, a U.S. official told ABC News. Over the weekend, in an unprecedented series of phone calls to senior defense officials in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Turkey, senior Russian defense officials repeatedly claimed that Ukraine was possibly preparing to use a dirty bomb.
Florida's Republican governor, debating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, also defended the state's "don't say gay" law.
STORY: Price did not detail the consequences Russia would face nor say whether they would be different depending on the type of weapon.He said the United States has not seen any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon, but that concern over the possible use of a "dirty bomb" was sparked by Russian officials' warnings that Ukraine was preparing to use such a bomb."Obviously, in this case, we are concerned that this false allegation could be used as a pretext for further Russian escalation and we've made that concern very clear," Price said, but added the United States has not seen any reason to adjust its own nuclear posture.
An emotional Ireland pulled off a huge upset Wednesday, stunning world number two England by five runs with a fine bowling display in a rain-affected match to throw the Twenty20 World Cup wide open.
A mopping robot vacuum at a 70% discount, plus a cult-favorite hair curler for $51 off: Grab these deals while you can.
Poland is likely to choose U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Co to build its first nuclear power plant, while Korea Hydro Nuclear Power (KHNP) may be involved in a project planned by private companies, the Polish deputy prime minister said on Wednesday. Poland is seeking partners to build 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity in the country and provide 49% equity financing for the project, as Warsaw moves to reduce its carbon emissions and gradually phase out coal. "There is no decision yet, but... there are many indications that it will be the American Westinghouse," Jacek Sasin said, referring to the choice of technology for the first nuclear power plant consisting of three reactors.
Ford Motor is leaving Russia, selling a 49% stake in a manufacturing joint venture eight months after suspending operations because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Ford (ticker: F) didn’t disclose a dollar figure in its three-paragraph statement Wednesday, but described the amount for the stake in the commercial van plant as a “nominal value.” Ford didn’t responded to a Barron’s query about the number of vans produced by the joint venture.
TETIANA LOZOVENKO - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 11:05 The advance of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the south has slowed down due to rainy weather conditions, but the Ukrainian defenders keep liberating the territories step by step.
Money piece highlights are one of those hair trends that will always be around. Stars such as...
Russia targeted more than 40 villages around Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, killing at least two people and sustaining the terror that forces people into air raid shelters each night.
During the first seven weeks of the season, there has been a lot of head-scratching going on about the New York Giants. Every time Brian Daboll's team has found a way to win, the feeling has been the run will end next week. No team goes from winning four games the previous year to challenging for the NFL's best record.
Some products are open-box, some are pre-owned and all are guaranteed. What a way to save!
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 00:55 Ukrainian Jews have addressed the President, the government, the Knesset [parliament - ed.], and civil society of Israel with an appeal for help to defeat Iranian-made UAVs.
Chip stocks lagged behind the broader market Monday following a report that Taiwan's fabrication industry is pessimistic about U.S. efforts to lessen its reliance on foreign capacity, along with a string of downgrades in the analog-chip segment.
Russia has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would investigate Moscow’s claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are violating prohibitions on biological weapons through work at Ukrainian biological laboratories, The Associated Press reported. Moscow for months has levied the allegations, which were previously condemned as “classic” Russian propaganda by U.S. intelligence officials, who…
Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing bureaucratic delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia’s forces. In other developments, Ukrainian authorities asked citizens not to return home and further tax the country’s battered energy infrastructure, and Western countries mulled how to rebuild Ukraine when the war ends. The Russian military’s shortfalls in the eight-month war have been so pronounced that Putin had to create a structure to try to address them.