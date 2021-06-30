‘My stomach is lurching.’ Cosby accusers react to court overturning sex assault conviction

Some of Bill Cosby’s accusers are reacting to news that the comedic actor, who was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in 2018, would be released from prison following a ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

“My stomach is lurching and I’m deeply distressed at the injustice of the whole thing,” accuser Victoria Valentino told ABC News of the moment she learned a court had overturned Cosby’s conviction.

“He’s a sociopath. He’s a serial rapist,” Valentino continued. “This is a man who has no conscience, he has no sense of remorse.”

Janice Baker-Kinney, an ex-bartender who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1982, said she was equally shocked.

“I’m stunned. And my stomach is kind of in a knot over this,” Kinney told ABC News on Wednesday. “Just one little legal E can overturn this….this serial rapist gets to go home today is just stunning to me.”

Cosby, 83, could be released as early as today after spending 2 years in prison. He had been convicted of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman in 2004 and received a three- to ten-year sentence, the New York Times reported.

Sixty women have accused Cosby of sexual assault.

This is a developing story.