‘They’re to stomp it out;’ Insurance companies concerned in car theft spike amid social media trend

The social media challenge where people steal cars is still happening, months after News Center 7 first reported on this big problem.

This involves thieves stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles and the City of Dayton had 1,500 thefts and attempted thefts last year, according to Dayton Police.

The city usually averages about 1,000 total car thefts a year, the department told News Center 7.

News Center 7 spoke with a man who said a thief stole his Kia Friday morning and this was the second time someone stole his car.

“We’ll bounce back,” said Donald Trapps. “But it’s just so sad to wake up and you don’t have a car for the second time, it’s a nightmare.”

Drivers who park outside should make sure they lock their doors, Dayton Police said. They also suggest investing in an immobilization device.

These car thefts now have some insurance companies changing the sort of auto coverage they offer.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with an insurance agent Friday night and he said one of the carriers he works with has already taken some action.

Ryan Messer, Vice President of Meridian Insurance, told Lewis it’s all about mitigating risk and one his carriers thinks it’s took risky to cover cars connected to these social media challenges.

“The first time in 14 years I’ve ever seen anything like this,” said Messer. “At least that I can remember.”

Drivers are not the only ones being impacted by these car thefts to start the new year, insurance companies as well.

Meridian Insurance, a local independent insurance agency, writes policies for more than 20 carriers throughout the Midwest and Southeast.

Messer sent News Center 7 an e-mail that he go last month from one of the carriers he partners with, National General.

It said it’s going to only offer liability coverage for Kia and Hyundai vehicles with model years 2011 to 2021 as well as Dodge Chargers, Challengers and Durangos with model years 2017 or later.

Lewis reports the e-mail went on to say it is because of an increase in theft that resulted from social media.

“If this is a social media hack that’s happening around the country and we all know how quickly social media can go viral, they’re trying to stomp it out before it happens to them,” said Messer. “Before they’re starting to write 30, 40, 50 thousand dollar checks for cars being stolen when it could have been prevented until they’re figuring this out.

He told Lewis it has not impacted any of his clients and has not heard about cases of any current policyholders being dropped because of this.

Messer believes most insurance providers have not gone that extent.

Lewis asked if he expect other insurance companies to potentially do something similar?

“If it becomes an issue where it starts affecting not only major cities but smaller cities, it’s very possible,” answered Messer. “If this becomes a major problem, they’re going to stop selling insurance policies to these type of cars until they figure out what the problem is because they’re going to stop the risk before it starts.”

Lewis reached out to National General for comment is and waiting to hear back. The e-mail said National General will review these restrictions once the thefts start dropping.