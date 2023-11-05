Stone has 4-point night and Hill gets shutout in Golden Knights' 7-0 romp over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) looks on after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone became the first Golden Knights player to score two short-handed goals in a game as part of a four-point effort and goalie Adin Hill had 41 saves to help keep red hot Vegas rolling with a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored two goals, William Carrier had a goal and Chandler Stephenson and Pavel Dorofeyev each finished with two assists in the meeting between the NHL's two most recent champions.

Karlsson extended his point streak to nine games to tie four other players for the longest streak in team history.

Stone's two goals gave him 200 for his career. It is the third time in Knights history they have scored two short-handed goals in a game.

Hill's sixth career shutout is his first since March 12, 2022 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas (11-0-1) is the only team that has not lost in regulation. The Knights are tied with two other teams for the seventh-longest point streak to open a season.

The Avalanche have been shutout in three consecutive road games and outscored by a combined 15-0.

The Knights' special teams were dominant in the first period, but Vegas couldn't quite take advantage of eight shots on goal on two power plays. Instead, the Knights made the score 1-0 with 3:10 left in the period while short-handed. Brayden McNabb's pass from the left point found Stone on the right side of the net for a tap-in goal.

The Knights broke open the game in the second period, scoring three goals within 3:14 of each other. Eichel scored twice, including on a power play against the NHL's second-best penalty kill. Carrier had the other goal.

Stone's short-handed goal early in the third period gave the Knights a 5-0 lead, and Karlsson made it 6-0 near the midway point.

Three Colorado players reached career milestones — forward Mikko Rantanen appeared in his 500th game and goalie Alexandar Georgiev and forward Ross Colton in their 200th.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday to begin a three-game homestand.

Golden Knights: At the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, the only road game during this six-game stretch.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl