Stone will contest U.S. charges 'vigorously': lawyer

(Reuters) - U.S. President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone will contest charges against him of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements in connection to the 2016 presidential campaign, his lawyer Grant Smith told Reuters, adding that the indictment unveiled early Friday morning does not involve collusion.

“Roger will contest the charges vigorously,” said Smith in a phone interview before Stone was due to appear in court. “There was no collusion. He forgot to tell something to Congress and what it was was immaterial.”

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Alistair Bell)