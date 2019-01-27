Stone indictment: Serious Russia investigation charges hint Mueller has more coming

The indictment of Roger Stone alleges serious crimes to obstruct Congress’ investigation into Russian election interference. Beyond that, it also provides clues that more charges are likely.

Some suggest that special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Stone to create leverage to obtain his cooperation. Maybe. He has successfully used that tactic before. But Mueller likely views this possibility as remote, as evidenced by the need to arrest Stone and execute search warrants at his residences. No doubt, Mueller’s team had already reached out to Stone’s lawyer to explore cooperation without success. Mueller persisted with the charges anyway, so flipping Stone does not seem to be Mueller’s primary goal.

Even without cooperation, though, these crimes are worthy of prosecution. President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani has diminished this indictment as “another false statement case,” but most prosecutors would agree that obstruction offenses are important crimes to pursue. Lying to Congress and threatening to kill a witness ("prepare to die") are an affront to our democracy. Among the purposes of criminal justice are to protect the public, punish wrongdoing, deter similar misconduct and promote respect for the law. To allow these crimes to go unchecked would provide a green light for witnesses to lie to Congress with impunity.

While the indictment is a worthy pursuit on its own, it also hints at more charges to come. First, some of the language indicates that Mueller continues to explore coordination between the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks and Russia to interfere with the 2016 election.

Paragraph 2 notes that in June 2016, the Democratic National Committee “publicly announced that it had been hacked by Russian government actors.” And paragraph 12 alleges that after WikiLeaks released some of the stolen emails in July, “a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information (WikiLeaks) had regarding the Clinton campaign.”

Together, these two paragraphs allege that when this directive was made, the Trump campaign knew that WikiLeaks was working with Russia. It further suggests that the directive was made by a high-level official in the campaign. Who would have the authority to direct a senior Trump campaign official but an even more senior Trump campaign official, or even Trump himself?

This allegation could support a charge against these individuals for violating campaign finance laws, which prohibit soliciting a “thing of value” from a foreign national. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is an Australian native with Ecuadorian citizenship. If a campaign official asked Stone to obtain from WikiLeaks information that was harmful to Clinton, that information could be characterized as opposition research, certainly something campaigns regard as a “thing of value.” These allegations suggest that campaign officials could face criminal exposure for soliciting damaging emails about Clinton.

More 2016 fraud conspirators could be indicted

Second, the Stone indictment also suggests a basis for charging conspiracy to defraud the United States. The Stone indictment identifies two people only by description, “Person 1” and “Person 2,” identified as writer Jerome Corsi and radio host Randy Credico, respectively. This naming convention is used when the Department of Justice refers to people in an indictment without charging them. The fact that Corsi and Credico were not charged suggests that they are cooperating. If so, then they can provide Mueller with context behind some of the messages cited in the indictment.