Stone wall uncovered in Italy was a Roman temple 2,000 years ago. See what remains

A large sandstone temple unearthed in Italy was a cult building used by ancient Romans — and recent excavations are bringing to light more details about the structure.

Archaeologists have dated the quadrangular construction to about the first century B.C., according to an Aug. 23 news release from Italy’s Ministry of Culture. The three-part temple is surrounded by medieval structures.

Archaeologists said they discovered a marble podium and water drainage system.

Experts found the building in Sarsina, which is the birthplace of the famous playwright Plautus, officials said. Plautus was born in 254 B.C. and was known for his comedies, according to Britannica.

At the site, archaeologists discovered a large wall made of sandstone blocks, which they believe would have been used as the foundation for the buildings walls, according to officials. The structure appeared similar to other Roman-aged temples in the region.

There was also a podium covered in marble and a water drainage system, the ministry said in a Facebook post.

Experts said they found evidence that the site was previously used by another settlement as early as the fourth century B.C.

The discovery of the temple will provide experts with greater insight into cultural changes that took place in the area during Roman times, according to officials.

Sarsina is about 140 miles south of Rome.

Google Translate and Facebook were used to translate a Facebook post and news release from Italy’s Ministry of Culture.

