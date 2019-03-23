Subpoenas, sentencings and Stone: What will become of the special counsel’s unfinished business?

The conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election concluded Friday with the news that a final report had been delivered to the attorney general. The probe’s formal end, however, leaves questions about several ongoing legal proceedings, including the prosecution of Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump.

In addition to Stone’s prosecution, the office’s legal loose ends include two sentencings and two grand jury subpoena appeals. Yet the government’s plans to carry those matters forward are unclear.

Before the dramatic news Friday, the special counsel’s high-powered appellate team appeared to be on the verge, after a long struggle, of winning a series of appeals filed by two recalcitrant witnesses fighting subpoenas to appear before his grand jury. If those victories had been secured, Mueller would have the right to seek documents and testimony from Andrew Miller, an associate of Stone’s, and a mysterious company about which little is known, other than it is owned by a foreign government and has an office in the United States.

The mysterious company, while zealously guarding its identity from public disclosure, had fought Mueller from the district court all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which was poised to decide whether to hear the case on Friday. Miller had also repeatedly dragged his case from the district court to the federal court of appeals in Washington, D.C., and back, losing every time. As of late Friday night, the Supreme Court still had not issued its decision on whether to hear the mystery company’s appeal.

Roger Stone, an associate of President Trump's, leaves the U.S. District Court, after a court status conference on his seven charges in Washington. (Photo: Cliff Owen/AP) More

Now, with the investigation officially over, it appears that both Miller and the mystery company may have been handed a new argument: The request for their documents and testimony is moot — with the special counsel’s investigation concluded, additional fact-finding can no longer be needed for the probe.

That may not, however, be the end of the matter. Mueller’s grand jury in Washington, D.C., the legally independent body that issued the subpoenas, had its term extended in January for up to six months, just before its initial 18-month term was set to expire. Another part of the Justice Department, such as the department’s foreign influence unit or the prosecutors who take over Stone’s case, could seek to step in and begin working with the grand jury to obtain the witnesses’ testimony.

In addition, two former federal prosecutors agreed that the Justice Department would likely be loath to see recalcitrant witnesses come away with such an easy victory.

“I think some other unit within the Justice Department will likely see it through, either [the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.] or maybe DOJ national security,” said Harry Sandick, a former prosecutor with the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office. “It would set a bad precedent for Mueller to let witnesses defeat a subpoena through delay.”

“I think that somebody will carry on the litigation because the grand jury is still in session until June,” said Elizabeth de la Vega, a former organized crime prosecutor, agreeing.

This courtroom sketch depicts Rick Gates, right, testifying last year during questioning in the bank fraud and tax evasion trial of Paul Manafort. (Dana Verkouteren via AP) More

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel’s office, declined to comment on what would happen next with the contested subpoenas.