Stone Zoo’s 9-year-old cougar passes away after battle with frequent seizures

A 9-year-old cougar at Stoneham’s Stone Zoo was euthanized Saturday after its ongoing battle with seizures.

Blue began experiencing seizures several months, a press release from the Stone Zoo said. Although he had responded well over the past several months, he had stopped responding to the medication within the last 24 hours.

Due to his rapidly declining health and poor expected quality of life, zoo officials decided to humanely euthanize him.

“We are completely heartbroken to share this news about Blue. He has been an incredible presence at Stone Zoo since he arrived as a very young cub. Guests had the opportunity to watch Blue grow up, and we know there are many people who love him as much as we do,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “This is an incredibly sad day, and we appreciate everyone who is keeping our animal care team in their thoughts.”

Blue, was found alone as a tiny 5-pound cub, near Salmon, Idaho in 2014. Pete Costello, Stone Zoo Assistant Curator, traveled to Idaho to bring Blue to his new home. He required around-the-clock dedicated attention from staff.

“Once he was big enough, guests had the opportunity to watch him explore his nursery space at Stone Zoo. When he outgrew this space, he settled into his permanent home within the Treasures of the Sierra Madre section of the Zoo. Blue loved to roll around pumpkins, and he also especially liked different scents including ginger powder and pumpkin pie spice,” zoo officials said.

“With cougars, their aloofness makes them so endearing, and Blue took this to another level. Blue was one of my favorites, and he will be greatly missed not only by me, but by everyone who knew him,” Costello said.

