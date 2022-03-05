Stoneham Gas Prices Hit $4 As Spike Continues

STONEHAM, MA — Soaring oil prices mean more pain at the pump for Massachusetts residents, with the average gas price already nearing the $4 mark across the state.

As of Friday, average gas prices in Massachusetts were $3.86, which is nearly 3 cents above the national average. In Boston that number was at $3.88, while in Middlesex County they were at $3.87.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts Friday was 14 cents higher than it was Thursday, 27 cents higher than last week, 45 cents higher than last month and a whopping $1.20 higher than this time last year.

The increases are especially sharp considering that the average gas price in Illinois was just $2.89 a year ago. The average price in the Chicago metro area this time last year was $2.97.



But you can still save a little bit if you know where to look in Stoneham.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Stoneham was selling for $3.59 per gallon at BJs, but not everyone has a BJs card. Here are some other places you can save in Stoneham with Friday prices:

Interstate Fuel, Main Street, $3.65 per gallon

Main Street Auto, $3.65 per gallon

Stop & Shop, Main Street, $3.69 per gallon

Mobil, Montvale Ave., $3.69 per gallon

Autoworks and Fuel, Main Street $3,75 per gallon

Gulf, Main Street, $3.98 per gallon

Mobil, South Street, $3.99 per gallon

Speedway, Main Street, $3.99 per gallon

Mobil, Main Street, $3.99 per gallon

The recent climb in pump prices primarily is attributable to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a possible decline in COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in gas demand.

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release. "And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."

At a news conference last week, GasBuddy representatives said gas prices could go up by as much as 50 cents in the coming months.

Eric Heyl, Patch Staff, contributed to this article

This article originally appeared on the Stoneham Patch