Stoneham man gets prison term in meth case

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·1 min read

Mar. 18—MIDDLETON — A Stoneham man was sentenced to two years in state prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking.

Lawrence Poor, 40, was arrested last June after police were called about suspicious activity on the Ferncroft golf course in Middleton and found a quantity of methamphetamine.

The arrest was among a cluster of methamphetamine arrests last spring and summer, leading to concerns that the powerful synthetic stimulant was making inroads in Massachusetts, where opiate distribution and addiction is a more widespread problem.

Poor pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges of trafficking in methamphetamine between 18 and 36 grams before Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler.

He was given credit for the 277 days he's been in custody, unable to make bail in the case.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

