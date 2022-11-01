Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard

Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

“There is no place for this kind of hate and bigotry in our community,” Police Chief James McIntyre said in a statement. “Our detectives are committed to a full and thorough investigation, including any possible criminal charges against the party responsible.”

Stoneham police are actively investigating the incident and are in contact with the Anti-Defamation League of New England to assist with the case.

Anyone with information regarding this information is encouraged to contact Stoneham Police Detectives at 781-438-1215.

