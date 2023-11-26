Stonehenge School £6m hall and performing arts facilities open

Work on a £6m new school hall, along with fitness studios and music rooms, has been completed.

The project at Stonehenge School, Amesbury, has been funded by Wiltshire Council and the Department for Education.

The development replaces an existing school building which will be demolished, with the area converted into a playing field.

Headteacher, Carole Dean, said: "Pupils have been delighted with the change."

Ms Dean called the new facilities "state-of-the-art" and said they were needed after the school's older building had "become somewhat dishevelled".

She added: "There were often occasions where students were not able to gain the full school experience.

"The new building is bright and vibrant and offers a range of spaces that can be utilised to support the arts in particular."

The new hall has sound and lighting equipment for drama and music, tiered seating and a big screen for lectures.

The development also includes a block for pupils with Special Educational Needs.

"It is lovely to see it finally come to fruition," said Ms Dean.

Wiltshire Council cabinet member for education, councillor Laura Mayes, said the project supported the council's "priority to ensure that all young people get the best start in life".

"This investment follows the building of an extension that was opened in 2019.

"With the added improvements to the rest of the school site, the students of Stonehenge School now have modern facilities they can really enjoy and thrive in," she added.

