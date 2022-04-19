Stonehill athlete charged with assaulting police officers; charges later dismissed

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include new information about the disposition of the case.

EASTON – A belligerent and uncooperative student-athlete was arrested when she spit in an officer’s face early Saturday morning, police said.

Charges were dismissed on Nov. 1, 2017, after a continuance without finding, according to documents filed in Taunton District Court.

Stonehill police responded to the Notre Dame du Lac dormitory about 1:13 a.m. for a possible assault and dispute among roommates.

Officers Amanda Wong and Bryan Chaves met with student staff and the victim and were told that Courtenay Sarah Cavett pulled her roommate out of bed by her hair, according to court documents.

During the altercation, Cavett hit her roommate on the back of the head and threw her belongings in the hall, a police report filed in Taunton District Court states.

Cavett was not cooperative when officers began questioning what happened and told the officers that they were “out to get her ever since she started going to Stonehill College,” Wong wrote in her report.

Sgt. Eric Foley responded to the scene and wrote in his report that Cavett put pillows and a blanket over her head and said she was going to sleep.

When the officers told Cavett they were not going to leave, she started walking toward the door and assaulted Wong, court documents state.

“I then placed my right hand on her right forearm and told her to ‘stop,’” Wong wrote. “Cavett then grabbed my right arm with her left hand and shoved me.”

The officers restrained Cavett by bringing her to the ground and she attempted to kick them, the report states.

“After a small window of time where Courtenay appeared to be calming down, we picked her up and leaned her against the roommate’s bed,” Foley wrote. “She asked me what I was looking at and then attempted to spit in my face.”

Cavett was arrested and brought to the Easton police station for booking. She was booked hours later due to her “lack of sobriety and cooperation,” the report states.

She was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Charges were later dismissed.

