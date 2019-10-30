Is Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Potentially Undervalued?

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI), which is in the auto components business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Stoneridge’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Stoneridge worth?

According to my valuation model, Stoneridge seems to be fairly priced at around 4.48% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Stoneridge today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $32.03, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Stoneridge’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Stoneridge look like?

NYSE:SRI Past and Future Earnings, October 30th 2019

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Stoneridge, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SRI appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SRI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on SRI should the price fluctuate below its true value.

