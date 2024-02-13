Stonewall man sentenced for series of bank robberies in Oklahoma and Texas

A brown wooden gavel is struck against a hardwood sound block atop a table by a hand jutting out of a black robe.

A man convicted of robbing banks in Oklahoma and Texas has been sentenced to federal prison.

In Oklahoma City federal court earlier this month, Zakary Keegan Reynolds, 39, of Stonewall, southeast of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison on each of three separate counts of bank robbery. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Reynolds pleaded guilty on Sept. 6, 2022, after being apprehended the previous year for a string of robberies, one in September and two in November.

At a Wells Fargo Bank in Dallas, authorities said he handed a note to a teller demanding $5,000 in cash. In his plea agreement, Reynolds wrote that the teller was fearful he would hurt customers, so she gave him $12,110 from the cash drawer.

Six weeks later Reynolds robbed an American Nation Bank in Ardmore, threatening to kill the teller, and came away with $12,500 in cash. He told authorities he was wearing a red and black wig, a surgical mask and a dark long-sleeve shirt with a reindeer on it when he handed a note to a teller stating it was a robbery and he had a gun.

Two weeks later, at a Capital One Bank in Dallas, Reynolds told authorities he handed a note to a teller demanding $20,000 in cash with no dye pack. He received less than $5,500.

Reynolds will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a designated federal prison facility.

