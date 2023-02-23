StoneX Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

Key Insights

StoneX Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 1st of March

Salary of US$600.0k is part of CEO Sean O'Connor's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

StoneX Group's EPS grew by 38% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 119%

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) recently and CEO Sean O'Connor deserves a mention for their role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 1st of March. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Sean O'Connor Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, StoneX Group Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.0m over the year to September 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 25% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$600k.

On comparing similar companies from the American Capital Markets industry with market caps ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$7.3m. This suggests that StoneX Group remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Sean O'Connor directly owns US$120m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$600k US$600k 10% Other US$5.4m US$4.1m 90% Total Compensation US$6.0m US$4.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 10% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 90% of the pie. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, StoneX Group more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at StoneX Group Inc.'s Growth Numbers

StoneX Group Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 38% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 35%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has StoneX Group Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with StoneX Group Inc. for providing a total return of 119% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for StoneX Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

