Stonie Butler sentencing: 3 consecutive life terms in prison

In the aftermath of Stonie Butler's conviction for raping three young girls, there is hope for the victims.

"You haven't destroyed these girls," said Phil Naumoff, Richland County Common Pleas Court judge. "These girls have the opportunity to heal over this, to put this behind them."

Naumoff then dropped the hammer on Butler, sentencing him to three consecutive life terms in prison during a late-afternoon hearing Friday.

"The only thing I can do is make sure the monster that was in their lives is no longer there," the judge said. "That's what the court intends to do today.

"I want to be sure, Mr. Butler, that should the laws change and you have a chance to get out, that you don't get out. I want these girls protected."

Stonie Butler listens to his attorney Josh Brown on Friday afternoon during his sentencing. Judge Phillip Naumoff sentenced Butler to three life sentences.

Butler, 29, of Mansfield, was convicted Thursday of five counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition at the end of a seven-day trial. He sexually abused three sisters, all of whom were under 7 at the time.

Butler was an occasional caregiver for the girls and former boyfriend of the oldest sister's biological mother. The time frames were October 2018 to June 2020 and Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021.

The six-man, six-woman jury deliberated for 75 minutes before finding Butler guilty as charged.

"The girls were left with you and trusted with you to protect them," Naumoff said. "You victimized them. There's no remorse, no apologies.

"The only tears you shed were when you walked in prior to the jury yesterday. At that point, you knew what the verdict was. You knew what you did. The fact that you'd take advantage of these girls, I can't think of anything more disgusting in this world, nothing more."

Butler did not make any comment in court

When given the chance to address the court or the victims, Butler declined. He did say he would appeal his conviction.

Defense attorney Josh Brown said only that he respected the jury's decision.

Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead, who asked the judge to impose a life sentence, credited the work of employees of Richland County Children Services and OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

"They are here today, and I want to recognize them," Calderhead said.

In May 2022, the girls were placed with Isis and Sommer Eaton, who are seeking permanent custody of them, along with their younger brother.

Isis Eaton is the godmother of the oldest girl, going back to her high school friendship with the girl's biological mom.

Both women addressed the court, each reading from statements on their iPhones.

"You ruined our girls' lives in 2018," Isis Eaton said to Butler. "It didn't even take you a year to violate their innocence. This has been a long time coming."'

She then recognized the oldest sister, now 8, who was the key witness in the trial.

"You did shatter her, but you didn't turn out her light," Isis said.

She said she and Sommer have been left to pick up the pieces for the girls in the last year, nothing they had to teach a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old that it was not OK for anyone to touch their private parts.

Godmother: Butler stole their innocence

"You stole their innocence before they even knew what innocence was," Isis said. "It may take years to undo the damage you have caused, but today will be the day that they get to start healing, because you'll never be able to hurt them again."

A tearful Sommer Eaton reads a prepared statement to the court Friday afternoon as she speaks on behalf of Stonie Butler's victims.

An emotional Sommer Eaton was the next to address the court and Butler. She referenced how other adults in the girls' lives had failed them.

"You couldn't silence them," she said. "Everyone around them told them to be quiet and they were lying.

"It took my wife and I for (8-year-old) to use her voice, and, boy, did she. It took the three of us, never giving up and never backing down."

Sommer Eaton said she was confident a jury would believe the oldest sister.

"We knew once everyone could hear her story, there wouldn't be a single person with common sense that wouldn't say, beyond a reasonable doubt, that you didn't inflict all this hurt on these girls," she said.

Naumoff also referenced the 8-year-old.

"Her getting on that stand and testifying took a lot of guts," the judge said. "That young girl came in here facing her demons, which in essence were you, Mr. Butler."

Jamie Akers, a victim advocate for the prosecutor's office, was asked by the 8-year-old to read a brief statement she wanted to convey to Butler.

"You didn't win," the girl wrote. "You didn't win."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield man sentenced to 3 consecutive life terms in child rape case