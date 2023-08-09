Stonie Butler trial: Clinical psychologist believes 3 girls were sexually abused

A clinical psychologist who has evaluated children for more than 30 years testified Tuesday that she believes the three girls in the Stonie Butler case were sexually abused.

Dr. Robin Tener took the stand on the fifth day of Butler's trial in Richland County Common Pleas Court. Butler, 29, is charged with five counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition. If convicted of the rape counts, the Mansfield man could be sentenced to life in prison.

The alleged victims all were under the age of 7.

Stonie Butler and his attorney Josh Brown listen to a witness testify Tuesday morning during Butler's child rape case in Judge Phil Naumoff's courtroom.

Tener said she is semi-retired but used to be the director of a counseling center. She still does assessments on a part-time basis. County prosecutors asked for her input on the case.

Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead asked Tener about children who have to testify. In the Butler case, the oldest girl, now 8, was the state's first witness last week.

"Their anxiety about it is high," Tener said. "They have huge worries that juries will think they did something wrong."

Calderhead asked how much a child that age should know about sex.

"It's a mysterious thing," Tener said. "They don't really know what it is. Early on, children may think that kissing is sex."

According to the 8-year-old's former teacher and her current caregivers, she has simulated sex acts.

"It could mean that the child has been exposed to something that has given them much more knowledge," Tener said.

The clinical psychologist talked about delayed disclosure, which may not happen until actions become more serious. Such disclosure is often delayed if the abuser is a caregiver, Tener said. The 8-year-old lived for some time with Butler, his girlfriend, and his brother, who is a co-defendant in the case.

Tener said if a child relies on a person for food, clothing or shelter, he or she may not come forward.

"Most often, there's a tremendously delayed disclosure," she said, adding it might not happen until a child is a teenager.

Tener said an abuser will look for vulnerable children. She called the 8-year-old's situation "absolute chaos."

During three pediatric appointments in a four-month span, the girl had three different addresses listed, and different caregivers brought her to each appointment.

Tener, who reviewed the state's file, said the girl's mother sometimes left her with people who didn't have their own children because of neglect or abuse allegations.

When the girl was 3, medical personnel noted she had more metal in her mouth than teeth.

"This is a child that wasn't being cared for," Tener said.

The clinical psychologist said the girl "has knowledge way beyond what she should have" about sex and did not appear to have been coached on what to tell authorities.

"She's clearly been told that this is not right," Tener said. "She understands that these behaviors were not OK."

On cross-examination by defense attorney Josh Brown, Tener said she did not personally assess the three girls and agreed with the attorney that there are "some uncertainties" in these types of cases.

During her first of two forensic interviews, the 8-year-old did not say that Butler sexually abused her, adding she felt safe in his home.

In her report, Tener said it was "entirely possible" that the girl had no abuse to report.

Brown also asked the clinical psychologist about three reports she had made. On redirect from Calderhead, Tener said she amended the second report and integrated data on the final report.

She said she didn't change her opinions and was not told what to report.

Further, Tener said that the oldest sister in the second interview didn't mention anyone else but Stoner when asked about abuse.

Tener also said it is not necessary to see alleged victims in person "when I have sufficient data."

The only other witness Tuesday was Jolene Zehner, an intake caseworker for Richland County Children Services.

She handled another case involving Butler. That case involved a medical well-being check on two children and did not have anything to do with sexual abuse.

Zehner said she went to the residence in the 100 block of Crouse Street on July 8, 2021. She was checking on a 4-year-old boy and an infant girl.

Zehner said the girl almost lost a toe because hair was wrapped around it and ended up spending four days at a Columbus hospital.

"There were lots of medical concerns all around," Zehner said.

The caseworker said the smell in the Crouse Street home was "pretty overwhelming," calling it a combination of dog feces, urine, trash and mold.

Zehner said a stained mattress lay on the floor, while trash and dirty clothes were scattered throughout. She also noted "copious amounts of flies and gnats."

"It was not appropriate for children," Zehner said.

The children were removed and placed with a relative of one of the house's residents.

"A dirty house doesn't equal sexual abuse, does it?" Brown asked Zehner on cross-examination.

"Not always," she replied.

The trial, before Judge Phil Naumoff, is expected to wrap up this week.

